ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

