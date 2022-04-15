Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading 10% Higher

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Asian Television Network International Company Profile (CVE:SAT)
Read More
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.