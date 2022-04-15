Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert Sells 26,391 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

