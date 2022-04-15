Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,882.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

