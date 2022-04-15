Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210 in the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

