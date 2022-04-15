Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $708.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.