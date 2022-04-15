Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

ATNX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 859,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 105.66% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

