Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $91.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.57. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atlanticus by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.