AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,380,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

