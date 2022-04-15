AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.