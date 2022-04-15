Autonio Price Reaches $0.0207 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $164,157.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.75 or 0.07481966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.00 or 1.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

