Avon Protection (LON:AVON) PT Lowered to GBX 1,040

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.55) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avon Protection has a one year low of GBX 860 ($11.21) and a one year high of GBX 3,660 ($47.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,338. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.19.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($65,741.46). Insiders have acquired 5,026 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744 in the last ninety days.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

