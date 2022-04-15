Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,698. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $64,174,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.