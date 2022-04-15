AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

