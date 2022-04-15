B. Riley Trims Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Target Price to $21.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

BWB opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

