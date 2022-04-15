Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €61.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.92).

BC8 opened at €44.62 ($48.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.58 and a 200-day moving average of €55.86. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($75.61). The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

