Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €61.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.92).

BC8 opened at €44.62 ($48.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.58 and a 200-day moving average of €55.86. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($75.61). The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.