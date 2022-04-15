Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

BLZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching 10.10. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is 11.40. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 8.75 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

