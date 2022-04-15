Balancer Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.40 or 0.00038226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $106.91 million and approximately $32.71 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

