Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.79

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 8832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.828 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 67.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

