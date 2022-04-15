Bank of America Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

