Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.