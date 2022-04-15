Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$94.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$105.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$92.72.

BNS opened at C$85.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

