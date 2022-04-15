Barclays Boosts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €197.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($182.61) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($178.26) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.20.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.38.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.