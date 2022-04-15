Barclays Cuts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $48.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

