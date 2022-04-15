BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. 1,020,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

