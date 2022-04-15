Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 241,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,240. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

