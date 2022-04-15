Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.06) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beazley from €585.00 ($635.87) to €500.00 ($543.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

