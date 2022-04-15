Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.