Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,909,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 223,434 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after buying an additional 196,213 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,608. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

