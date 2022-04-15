Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 552 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,580,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,366. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

