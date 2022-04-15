Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,056,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,423. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

