Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

