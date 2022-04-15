Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

CCJ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

