Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 52,731,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,380,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.