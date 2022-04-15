Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.