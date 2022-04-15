Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

