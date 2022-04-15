BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%.

BYSI stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.