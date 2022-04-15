BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 254 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLLKF stock opened at 18.20 on Thursday. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of 13.45 and a twelve month high of 100.00.

About BICO Group AB (publ) (Get Rating)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.