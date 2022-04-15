BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 254 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CLLKF stock opened at 18.20 on Thursday. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of 13.45 and a twelve month high of 100.00.
About BICO Group AB (publ)
