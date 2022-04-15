Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Big Lots has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling escalated freight costs, which hurt its gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, comparable sales fell 2.3%. Management stated that its sales were below expectations due to major inclement weather conditions in January and the impact of omicron on traffic besides some inventory challenges. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, Big Lots envisions earnings per share to be $1.10-$1.20, implying a decline from $2.62 reported in the year-ago period. That said, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, referred to as Operation North Star. Additionally, the company is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, buoyed by the Buy Online Pick-up In Store functionality and curbside pickup. The company’s store growth plans also bode well.”

Get Big Lots alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 41.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.