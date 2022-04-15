Bintex Futures (BNTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $680.00

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $44,542.62 and approximately $680.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.34 or 0.07496829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.25 or 1.00073097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

