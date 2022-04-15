Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $219.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $235.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.25.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.43. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

