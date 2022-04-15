BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.59

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 35221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTXQ)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.