BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.59

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 35221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

