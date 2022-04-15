Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.24 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $184.24 million and $1.92 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $16.14 or 0.00040006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

