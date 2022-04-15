BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.49 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $34,821.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00361070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00087296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00095889 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,061,170,628 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

