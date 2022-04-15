Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. 250,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

