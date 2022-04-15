BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.69

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

