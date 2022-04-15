BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

