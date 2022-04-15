B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 627.33 ($8.17).

BME stock opened at GBX 537.60 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 590.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

