BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.60.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.78. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$28.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.07 million and a P/E ratio of 112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

