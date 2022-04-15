boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHOOY shares. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

BHOOY opened at $23.71 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

